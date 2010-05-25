M/Y Crystal was built in 1987 by Deep Sea Marine. She features naval architecture by Jack Sarin, with interior design by Anita Interiors.



The long range, steel hulled yacht has great fishing, diving and cruising capabilities.



M/Y Crystal underwent a major refit in 2006 and holds a sharp exterior with ample deck areas. Her luxurious interior can accommodate 12 guests in elegant accommodation, whilst maintaining a cruising speed of 11 knots.

Motor yacht Crystal is for sale with Fraser Yachts and holds an asking prices of $3,250,000.