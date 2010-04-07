The 42.5m all weather motor sailer was the first yacht to be produced by Arkin Pruva Argos Yachts based in Antalya Free Port, Turkey. The custom-built superyacht, delivered in 2009, blends the comfort of a classical Turkish Gulet, with a modern hull and superstructure, paired with high specification sailing equipment.

Her rigging and sails are cutting edge, making Daima stand in a class of her own. The prestige Gulet style yacht with an enhanced sailing capability, offers a powerful and high quality performance, making use of an elegant 920sqm Genakker and 730sqm working sail area.

Superyacht Daima also holds enviable luxury, sporting an 8.5m beam and 3.5m draft giving spacious accommodation for 10 guests and room for seven crew. The air conditioned interior is tastefully appointed to the exacting standards of the discerning owner, with a focus on beauty, function and luxury. The yacht is designed for living aboard instead of staying aboard, with a keen eye for detail apparent throughout.

Arkin Pruva Argos Yachts was founded in order to produce only the highest quality sailing yachts from 25m to 55m making Daima a “real boat, made for real sailing and luxurious living”.

Captain Stephen Johnson of S/Y Daima stated: "I could not get over her light air performance. Given a displacement of around 180 tonnes she sails beautifully in light to moderate winds, accelerating easily, and we have maintained 12+ knots 70 degrees off the wind and have seen 14 knots off the wind with the Genakker. Impressive to say the least ... Overall performance for what we like to call a Performance Motor Sailer is 5 star.”