Measuring a total length of 46m (151’), D’Natalin (ex …) was built by Delta Marine in 1996 and still stands as an outstanding example of a superyacht to this day. This world class full displacement yacht holds a 31.5’ beam in order to create ample space for her five staterooms and crew accommodation for 10 in five cabins.

Available for sale through IYC broker Frank Grzeszczak for an asking price of $12,900,000, D’Natalin is an incredible opportunity for a potential buy after a refit in 2003.