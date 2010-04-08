The 33m Dandy Six is the 13th yacht to launch in the Sanlorenzo SL108 range. The SL108 is the largest of Sanlorenzo’s fibreglass, flying bridge motor yachts.

The interiors of Dandy Six are strictly tailor-made in ash wood, with spacing in birch. The spacious salon is larger than expected as the bulkhead has been moved forward, so that the stairs are located at the lower deck. Other key features include a media room, located on the main deck.

Superyacht Dandy Six is due to be delivered to her owners within the next few weeks.