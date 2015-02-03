While secrecy is the nature of the game in regards to large yacht construction, what we do know is that after launching our predictions of the Top 100 Largest Yachts to launch across 2015 in January, three of these yachts have already hit the water - including the stunning work which can be seen on DARTWO’s exterior.

We’ll be looking to deliver more details as they emerge; however, we can confirm that the Abeking & Rasmussen DARTWO has entered into the Top 100 at 94th position.