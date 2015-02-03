Read online now
Superyacht DARTWO Launched By Abeking & Rasmussen

By Ben Roberts

The 81.8 metre motor yacht DARTWO is the latest project to enter into the global superyacht fleet from the Abeking & Rasmussen shipyard in Germany.

While secrecy is the nature of the game in regards to large yacht construction, what we do know is that after launching our predictions of the Top 100 Largest Yachts to launch across 2015 in January, three of these yachts have already hit the water - including the stunning work which can be seen on DARTWO’s exterior.

We’ll be looking to deliver more details as they emerge; however, we can confirm that the Abeking & Rasmussen DARTWO has entered into the Top 100 at 94th position. 

