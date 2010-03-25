Read online now
Superyacht Delicious price reduced by IYC

By K. Evans

IYC has reduced the sale price of 35.84m superyacht Delicious. Built in 1994 by Hatteras Yachts, Delicious benefitted from a major refit in 2007.

The superyacht is beautifully designed with naval architecture and exterior styling by Jack Hargrave. With a beam of 7.25m, her spacious interior has room for up to 10 guests in five suites.

With triple 3412 Caterpillar engines, the powerful superyacht can reach a top speed of 23 knots, and cruises comfortably at 20 knots.

Previously marketed at US$3.195 million, Delicious is now listed with an asking price of US$2.799 million.

