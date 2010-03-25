The superyacht is beautifully designed with naval architecture and exterior styling by Jack Hargrave. With a beam of 7.25m, her spacious interior has room for up to 10 guests in five suites.



With triple 3412 Caterpillar engines, the powerful superyacht can reach a top speed of 23 knots, and cruises comfortably at 20 knots.



Previously marketed at US$3.195 million, Delicious is now listed with an asking price of US$2.799 million.