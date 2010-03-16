Superyacht Design Summit 2010

The summit will be held in the Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour London on Monday 22 March 2010 hosted by Superyacht Events, part of the Yacht Report Group. The event will spark debate around the subject matter of ‘Inspired Plagiarism versus Intellectual Property: Understanding the Ownership of Design’.

After last year’s success, panels of experts are ready to once again tackle imperative issues surrounding the design industry with a focal point on the legalities around the ideas and the industry such as intellectual property.

The discussions will take place in the morning after a social breakfast with audiences seeing Mariacristina Rapisardi of Rapisardi Intellectual Property and the renowned and highly acclaimed designer Tim Heywood, designer of influential superyachts such as the 90m Ice, 71m Kogo and 110m Darius.

The Summit is working in partnership with the ever popular 'London Design Week' taking place over 21 – 26 March; host to numerous other design events, showcasing some of the latest collections for over 400 international brands.

Entrance Fee: £35.00 - For more information visit the website