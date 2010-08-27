Superyacht Destination Fox Harb'r Sold With IYC
International Yacht Collection have announced the sale of the 41m sailing yacht Destination Fox Harb’r after an agreed joint listing with Dubois Yachts and Northrop and Johnson.
Built by New Zealand based Alloy Yachts in 2002, Destination Fox Harb’r features high-quality engineering and a sophisticated exterior styling from Dubois Yachts with a Redman Whitely Dixon designed interior. After six years on the water, Destination Fox Harb’r underwent a refit in 2008, making her a perfectly maintained luxury yacht.
With an aluminium hull and a beam of 8.70m, Destination Fox Harb’r is both lightweight and spacious in size, built in accordance to MCA and ABS standards. She can comfortably accommodate up to 8 guests in 1 owners cabin, 2 double cabins, 1 twin cabin and 1 pullman.
Destination Fox Harb’r was sold by International Yacht Collection and was listed at an asking of €11.5 million.