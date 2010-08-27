Built by New Zealand based Alloy Yachts in 2002, Destination Fox Harb’r features high-quality engineering and a sophisticated exterior styling from Dubois Yachts with a Redman Whitely Dixon designed interior. After six years on the water, Destination Fox Harb’r underwent a refit in 2008, making her a perfectly maintained luxury yacht.

With an aluminium hull and a beam of 8.70m, Destination Fox Harb’r is both lightweight and spacious in size, built in accordance to MCA and ABS standards. She can comfortably accommodate up to 8 guests in 1 owners cabin, 2 double cabins, 1 twin cabin and 1 pullman.

Destination Fox Harb’r was sold by International Yacht Collection and was listed at an asking of €11.5 million.