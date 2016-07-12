Located next to the Karpaz National Park, Karpaz Gate Marina acts as a welcome point for a lesser travelled slice of the East Mediterranean. The aim of creating the Marina itself was to provide world-class superyacht facilities while both protecting and showcasing the stunning natural cruising grounds of the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus.

Surrounding Destinations

On Northern part of the island alone, guests at Karpaz Gate can indulge in a range of activities; be it exploration, luxurious relaxation or adrenaline fuelled sports.

The natural sights of the shores include the opportunity to see the hatching Loggerhead turtles of Alagadi Turtle Beach, the exotic flora and fauna of Guzelyurt National Park, the challenge of Five Finger Mountain and the serenity of Iskele Long Beach.

Shop and dine in Kyrenia, the idyllic coastal town with over 6,000 years history under Five Finger Mountain, gamble the night away in Bafra Casino, and discover ancient castles, cities and basilicas.

For those with a taste for sport or adventure, guests on board a boat docked in Karpaz Gate Marina can also experience the best in Golf at the Korineum Golf Club, go diving in the crystal clear waters of Famagusta or experience paragliding above the country’s stunning coast.

Marina Facilities

The Marina accommodates yachts up to 55 metres in length, with a 18,000sqm dry dock to undergo refit and repairs. This facility also holds a substantial 300-ton travel lift for yachts up to 45 metre, ensuring that yachts berthing up for the summer, have a place to be for winter repairs.

Karpaz Gate also offers fresh drinking water and power to all yachts tying up, with high-speed internet and TV with world-class security. This tax-free, sheltered and secure base is ideal for Owner, Captain and Crew either staying or sheltering in the East Mediterranean.