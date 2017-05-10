With a yacht portfolio ranging from CRN’s 54m Alouette II to, Tecnomar's 43m Talal, Luxury Projects does its name justice, showcasing interiors with dramatic elegance and unapologetic glamour. From hand selecting grandiose art pieces from around the globe, to the innovation of outlandish lighting, Luxury Projects guide their clients through a journey from its first sketched lines right through to the curtain call; or in Destiny's case, a new vision of revitalisation.

Destiny built by the experts at Heesen Yachts, showcases all the plush perks of a refit. As far as its 2016 refit goes, its interior design boasts simplistic glamour and contemporary elegance, taking aesthetic sensibility to new heights. Offering a perfect balance between the striking exterior, its interior design make's a grand statement.

Its creative vision is apparent; a grey and white palette where less is more, and yet, where each and every room merges together seamlessly to create a final masterpiece. Sharp and bold, its overwhelming prominence of white is entirely aesthetic, where a stunning symphony of pearl greys, metallics, and silver textures inject glamour into an otherwise minimalist living space.

With a nod to the contemporary, its statement features are unique additions, with a definite eye for the extraordinary. Take its feature dining table, a glamorous glass surface held by a bold infrastructure, or its art pieces, offering a vibrant splash of colour to its sharp white background.

Structures throughout add to this stunning rennovation, with curved silhouettes mirroring ocean waves; an idyllic design feature synonymous with yachting. Playful with space, its sense of continuity offer a harmony between dining, living and sleeping throughout. Its ability to pour in natural light, mirror space, whilst still offering a level of comfort and homeliness, makes this superyacht a desired space to call home.

Superyacht Destiny proves a refit can bring a new level of luxe and glamour to a Heesen classic, distinguishing it in style and character by a powerhouse design talent such as Luxury Projects.