Superyacht Devotion Sold

Devotion is a unique, carefully built and maintained superyacht holding the expertise of many shipyards and organisations. After her GRP hull construction began with Sterling Yachts, with architecture and exterior by Fexas and Bannenberg, she was then built in Japan by Nishii Zosen in 1985.



The beautiful superyacht is highly maintained after undergoing three refits in 1991, 2001 and in 2008 by Stabbert Marine. Devotion is built for comfort with an interior design from the renowned Susan Puleo, offering palatial wood and leather features and furnishings with a deep, rich wooden floor in the saloon and marble in the bathrooms.



Powered by dual Mitsubishi S12N-MTK twin screw diesel engines, the high quality superyacht can achieve a maximum speed of 14 knots with a range of 2,620nm at 13kts. Devotion holds Quantum stabilisers and thrusters, built for a sturdy and comfortable cruise.

She can accommodate 12 guests in one master, four double and one twin cabin with space for eight experienced crew to make the cruise a luxury experience of a lifetime.

Superyacht Devotion’s asking price was $6,495,000