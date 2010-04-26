Superyacht Diva offers the ideal balance of comfort and functionality. With her breadth of 7.65 m, the steel hulled yacht offers an impressive interior volume often found in yachts of 30-35m in length.



This wider beam has significantly increased the living area of the yacht, allowing larger open deck spaces and inside living areas for a sailing yacht of this size.

The 48m2 aft deck offers a huge sun bed with soft cushions and a beautifully polished mahogany dining table for up to 12 guests. Awnings are available to provide shade from the summer sun.

Sailing yacht Diva has an Aegean Yacht custom interior, equipped with all the luxury features that a first class yacht of this size can hold.



The saloon and corridor onboard Diva boast cherry wood panelled walls, oak floors and faux leather cloth ceilings. The spacious saloon holds beautifully crafted woods throughout, with handcrafted sofas and chairs. All furniture was produced by Aegean Yacht’s skilled craftsmen.

Diva can accommodate up to 12 guests in elegant accommodation comprising a full-beam master suite, two double cabins and two triples, all with en suite bathrooms.

Aegean Yacht is situated on the ancient Halicarnassus coastline and has been building steel yachts since 1992. Mr Sinan Ozer, owner of the Aegean Yacht shipyard, states: “the yachts of the Aegean Sailor projects have minimum expenses for their management and maintenance, but maximum value of comfort.”



Sailing yacht Diva is available for sale and charter with Aegean Yacht. Diva will be exhibited at the Marmaris Yacht Charter Show from 9 - 13 May 201 and the Beirut Boat Show from 19 - 23 May 2010.