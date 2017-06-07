For elegance and comfort, across vast expansive space, 65m Double Down is a design demonstration of just how a home on the water can provide an escape unlike anywhere else in the world. From its neutral, golden hues that drape the entire interior, to its splashes of metallic silvers and pastel blues, Double Down offers a dash of contemporary styling into an otherwise faithfully traditional classic.

This custom built masterpiece is one of the many refit revamps in the portfolio of Evan K. Marshall, alongside Skyfall by Trinity Yachts and Quantum of Solace by Italian powerhouse Benetti. It is therefore no surprise some of the welcome updates in 2016 showcase the designers splendid innovation, visionary creativity and keen philosophy; bringing clients visions to life with unrivaled excellence.

The refit talent himself commented on his involvement in Double Down. Company Director Evan Marshall stated; "Our refit collaboration with the owner of Double Down transformed a yacht that showed such great potential into a magnificent end result that I was proud to be associated with."

From bespoke art pieces that adorn the walls to its Steinway grand piano, the interior space is luxurious, warm and inviting, with delicate textures that break up the living space. Remaining cosy yet modern and luxurious in every sense, its 5 sumptuously styled decks and 8 guest suites for up to 12 guests to charter make it a promising favorite for relaxation and renewal as you float in supreme serenity. Its pièce de résistance is most definitely its orient inspired en-suite; a vibrant gloss red boasting a dragon silhouette, offering a cool and cutting-edge dimension to this colossal Codecasa.

Whilst its golden palette dominates; on deck, Double Down tells a different story entirely. Its vast space allows ultimate immersion into the natural landscape, where guests can choose to bathe in beach-chic comfort as they charter across the sun-drenched cliffs of the Med, or to overlook the white washed sands of The Caribbean. Life on Double Down is best enjoyed outdoors. Dine al fresco, share cocktails under starlit skies or simply reside to the sound of ocean waves, before stepping back into the utopian surroundings.

Double Down is available for charter with TWW in the West & East Mediterranean in the Summer Season as well as The Bahamas and Caribbean in the Winter Season.