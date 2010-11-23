Built in 2008 by the Finnish shipyard Nautor’s Swan, this well designed sailing yacht is a combination of performance and style. DSK has been built to the highest-quality and is perfect for racing and cruising in idyllic destinations around the world such as the glistening waters of the Caribbean.

DSK is a lightweight and capable yacht which holds a draft of 4.40m and a beam of 6.46m, offering ample space onboard and extensive cruising opportunities. Her interior is an impressive fusion of Finnish craftsmanship and modern minimalist design, offering a feeling of enhanced space and style.

Sailing Yacht DSK is capable of accommodating up to 9 guests and is currently on the market for €7,950,000.