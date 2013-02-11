Superyacht Dyna Launched by Benetti

Following the customary launch steps, including the breaking of the bottle on the hull (pictured below), the yacht was lowered into the water, a ceremony witnessed by her Owner, technical personnel, workers, and all Benetti staff who oversaw outfitting and construction over the past several months.

With a sleek and sophisticated exterior profile which follows the characteristic Benetti Classic line, her 8.18m beam offers ample living space and her MTU 12V engines 2000M72 engines gives her the ability to reach a top speed of 15.1 knots.