Tailored by two highly acclaimed design houses, Elandess’ tall, elegant exterior was created by the award-winning Donald Starkey, whereas her warm, inviting and art-deco inspired interior was styled by London design studio Bannenberg & Rowell.

The huge inside spaces are imbued with a fusion of functionality and contemporary design filled with artefacts and luxurious furnishings to create a comfortable home on the water, even during the longest crossings.

Accommodation is offered for 12 guests in a layout consisting of one full beam master on the main deck, with a further four guest cabins (two doubles and two twins) positioned on the lower deck which can convert into two full beam suites.

A multi-purpose cabin on the bridge deck with two pullman beds and can equally serve as a children’s playroom or study. The public areas adhere to the philosophy of communal gatherings with an expansive sky lounge and an inviting saloon creating an ideal environment for quality family, or social time.

The sale of this incredible yacht - built in 2009 - was completed by Denison Yacht Sales broker Glynn Smith, and is now preparing to turn heads across the world thanks to an award winning demeanour of true luxury.