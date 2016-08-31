Y.CO has unveiled the exquisite lifestyle on board with a ream of stunning new photos. We take a look to get a better understanding of Elixir; a proven platform with undeniable appeal.

The exterior design by Tim Heywood is an immediately distinctive part of the AMELS 180 DNA, presenting guests tendering to the boat with the joy of flowing lines and distinctive style; with each of the myriad design elements reflecting the unbridled elegance within.

Her rich, contemporary interiors were drawn by Laura Sessa and can accommodate 12 guests in 5 beautifully styled staterooms. The proven platform of the AMELS 180 itself, ensures complete comfort underway and a generous layout for those on board; most notably of which is a generous owner’s area with fold down balcony and large steam shower in the ensuite.

The exterior areas are also remarkable, with one of the most spacious sun decks ever seen on a 55 metre yacht with Jacuzzi and backlit onyx bar. Elixir takes the dedicated charter edge one step further by offering a large beach club, sauna and dive equipment for underwater adventures across the world’s best locations.