Employing the elegant design work of the renowned yacht designer, Walter Franchini Architetto, to design both the exterior and interior has certainly given Ellix Too a unique look. Whilst the eye-catching colour compliments the streamlined design as it cruises through the sea, its beauty is not just consigned to the exterior. Inside, the superyacht offers a luxuriously detailed, yet tasteful, design. Marble tops, wood-panelled walls and leather sofas all feature and are complimented by brightly coloured and patterned designs that add sparks of colour.

The décor continues in all six of the stylish en-suite cabins and each room follows a natural theme with ornate and artistic details. The upper deck is devoted to the master suite, complete with bathroom, dressing room, and glass panels to admire the sumptuous views across the sea. Below on the main deck is a VIP cabin for special guests, and on the lower deck are three doubles and one twin to accommodate plenty of family and friends.

During the day, Ellix Too offers plenty of deck space to relax in the sun and enjoy the scenery as you cruise by. A particular highlight is the Jacuzzi on the sundeck, providing the perfect spot to refresh yourself and unwind as the sun reaches its zenith. For those wanting to remain trim, the superyacht also has on-board gym equipment – including a running machine on deck with views to inspire a workout. And if it’s an adrenalin rush that’s needed, Ellix Too hosts two jetskis ready for the braver guests.

Evening entertainment is well-catered for on Ellix Too with a number of function rooms. Fine dining can be hosted in either the plush main saloon inside or on the aft deck under a night-time sky. After an al-fresco dinner, guests can take their coffees through to the lounge-cum-media room, which boasts an impressive entertainment system. Here, guests can settle down on the leather sofa or stylish suede armchairs to watch a DVD in front of the state-of-the-art plasma screen.

Available for sale through Edmiston & Company, Ellix Too is a refreshed, sleek and streamlined superyacht, offering guests an elegant and artistic interior to match.

To watch our interview with Owner of Ellix Too, Ella Cisneros, at the 2011 Monaco Yacht Show, click here.