Fresh from her comprehensive refit at Yachting Developments Auckland shipyard, Endeavour has successfully completed sea trials and race trim preparations on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour and in the Hauraki Gulf.



Absolute care has been taken throughout the refit to preserve as much of the vessel as practical while taking advantage of twenty first century sailing systems, enhanced performance and improved functionality. More than 100,000 man hours have gone into the project and in excess of 40 tonnes of material was removed and replaced on the vessel during the refit.



Accommodation forward of the mast has been reconfigured by John Munford and Adam Lay, the new interior has been built in-house by Yachting Developments tradesmen.



The main engine, generators, hydraulic systems, winches, electrical system, electronics, bow thruster, and air conditioning have all been replaced alongside a new carbon fibre mast from Southern Spars in Auckland with EC6 standing rigging.



Dykstra & Partners, Naval Architects, have been instrumental in the design of the new sail plan, deck layout, and structural engineering.



There has been a long term philosophy of longevity and serviceability throughout the refit ensuring Endeavour will remain the historic Icon she is today for future generations.



Yachting Developments Managing Director Ian Cook describes the 18month custodianship of Endeavour as “an honour, she is something special, everyone involved has put their heart and soul into the refit, I think the care, and passion is very evident in the end result.”

Endeavour is now aboard Dockwise and is en route to the Caribbean. After reaching Florida her crew will take her to Antigua to take part in the St Barths Bucket regatta in March.