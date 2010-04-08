Built in 1993 by the Feadship Royal Van Lent shipyard,Enterprise V is a stunning yacht, boasting an 8.65m beam and 3m draft. She also benefitted from a refit in 2006.



Enterprise V's naval architecture and exterior styling are the work of De Voogt Naval Architects, whilst Pierre Tanter and Bud Baty lent their talents for the yacht's luxurious interior.

The superyacht has a full displacement steel hull with an aluminium superstructure, making her a sturdy superyacht, capable of a comfortable cruise at speeds of up to 16 knots. Enterprise V is powered by dual 3512DITA Caterpillar Diesel Engines offering an 82,900ltr fuel capacity.

Enterprise V is capable of accommodating 12 guests one master cabin, one VIP, two double cabins, two twins and two Pullman berths.



Superyacht Enterprise V was listed with an asking price of US$15.9 million.