Superyacht Espresso III Sold

Espresso III has a aluminium hull and superstructure with a beam of 8.53m (27'11"ft) and a 2.19m (7'2"ft) draft. This custom semi-displacement yacht is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect and results in a smoother more enjoyable cruising experience.

This sophisticated superyacht also offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in 5 suites comprising 1 owner cabin, 3 double cabins, 1 twin cabin. She is also capable of carrying up to 9 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience for even the most discerning yacht owner.

Originally listed at an asking price of $13,995,000, Espresso III gained positive attention at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show in 2013, presumably leading to her successful sale.