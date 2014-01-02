Superyacht Espresso III Sold
This 43m (142') Trinity has been kept in superb condition since her launch in 2004, and after being recently signed for sale by Worth Avenue Yachts, she has now been successfully sold with IYC introducing the buyer.
Espresso III has a aluminium hull and superstructure with a beam of 8.53m (27'11"ft) and a 2.19m (7'2"ft) draft. This custom semi-displacement yacht is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect and results in a smoother more enjoyable cruising experience.
This sophisticated superyacht also offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in 5 suites comprising 1 owner cabin, 3 double cabins, 1 twin cabin. She is also capable of carrying up to 9 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience for even the most discerning yacht owner.
Originally listed at an asking price of $13,995,000, Espresso III gained positive attention at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show in 2013, presumably leading to her successful sale.