Launched by Royal Huisman in 2009, Ethereal has been noted to be one of the most progressive and innovative ketches on the water.

Her groundbreaking technology allows guests to explore the world in eco-friendly luxury, with discrete design features focussed on energy conservation and sustainable, autonomous operation.

Ethereal’s interior design from Pieter Beeldsnijder effortlessly blends elegance and functionality, creating a true home on the water. The expertly laid out interior includes comfortable relaxation areas throughout, a cinema room with a 70” plasma TV and an adjoining music room in the lower saloon.

In the upper saloon, guests can entertain cocktail parties or dine with ten friends over a gourmet meal.

On her upper decks, her meticulous design features allow the space to be maximised through versatile touches such as a Bedouin tent with massage area or gym, a hammock on the bow and a large dining area equipped with bar on the deckhouse.

Ethereal also accommodates ten to twelve guests on board in five well-appointed cabins, steeped in rich mahogany wood and famed Royal Huisman craftsmanship.

YCO has stated in their announcement, “Ethereal is one of the most magnificent sailing yachts available on the charter market today, her wealth of facilities and spacious layout creates a private island for you to enjoy anywhere in on the ocean.”

Ethereal is set to undertake her unique charter journey, stopping places such as Mexico, Costa Rica and the South Pacific – taking her expert crew with her to fulfil any charter guests needs.