Superyacht Event To Debut At Monaco Yacht Show 2013
The avant-garde 60m Amels superyacht ‘Event’, designed by Tim Heywood, will make her world premiere at the Monaco Yacht Show this September.
“‘Event’ is a benchmark in superyacht exterior design,” explains Amels managing director Rob Luijendijk. “She will definitely turn many heads, even in Monaco where there is so much competition for attention! She is an exciting yacht in all aspects - from her Laura Sessa interior to the many technical advances from Amels.”
The yacht will be on display in cooperation with Imperial who are responsible for the charter management.