The Perini Navi Vitruvius Superyacht Exuma features unparalleled interior and exterior space and design and organization with a strong aptitude for exploration. The stylistic elements of the Vitruvius project are embodied in the optimal balance between straight and curved lines, together with the presence of large glass windows that confer high visibility and luminosity to every deck of the yacht.

In particular, the large, double curvature, bombe glass windows of the bridge deck offer a spectacular full circle panorama. These windows distinguish the yacht’s lines and give the yacht a truly unique look.

Her interior, however, is an exquisite display of warm and sophisticated natural woods and the finest Italian marble alongside a layout which was designed for true comfort at sea.

Bridge Deck

Superyacht Exuma's bridge deck is characterized by large glass doors and the spacious side deck conceived to enjoy a full view of the surrounding panorama. This deck can be accessed either through the internal stair in the lobby or through the two external corridors.

Besides the helm, the captain’s office and the pantry, the bridge deck features a spacious saloon with a luxurious L-shaped sofa, a coffee table, armchairs and an entertainment area. The outdoor living concept embodied by this yacht is ensured by two comfortable chaise-lounges for sunbathing and a large, accessorized Jacuzzi with integrated banquette, also equipped also with useful peaks for stowage of materials.

Main Deck

The Main deck features typical sailing yacht setting for the aft cockpit that hosts two C-shaped sofas with two connectable coffee/lunch tables. Complete cockpit protection is ensured by the aluminium superstructure featuring an elegant ceiling compromised of characteristic modular panels, fitted in different tones of grey.

The aft area hosts two comfortable sun pads, with stowage space and direct access to the lazarette beneath.

An elegant and functional glass sliding door leads to the entrance of the main open-space saloon, characterized by large glass windows bathe superyacht Exuma in light. Embellished in natural oak, brushed oak, grey leather, natural teak flooring and Italian marble, Superyacht Exuma’s saloon is the ultimate space of relaxation.

Amidships, the main lobby features the guest stair that directly connects the three decks, a day head and the Owner’s area, comprised of two staterooms both with large glass windows and ensuite bathrooms fitted with prized Italian marble.

Lower Deck

Superyacht Exuma’s lower deck is accessed through the central guest stair, and is compromised of two VIP cabins and one twin cabin with ensuite bathrooms, a gum-equipped area that can be transformed into sleeping quarters with two pullout beds, a bathroom and shower.

A distinctive feature of this deck is its development along a double parallel corridor, with the independent stairs for guests and crew. Forward, the crew area accommodates a total of eight people thanks to three double cabins with bathroom and a Captain’s cabin, a dinette, laundry room and a spacious galley equipped with dumbwaiter serving the three decks of the yacht directly.

Aft and Lazarette

Aft access is through a retractable gangway or a double ladder located on the two sides of the wide aft transom swim platform. The Lazarette, with full-height ceiling that allows standing upright, has an extendable rail to assist in the launch operations of the 21’ Castoldi tender, a diving area with dive compressor, a machine workshop, 50-60Hz frequency converter.