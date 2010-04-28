M/Y Family Day showcases modern and gentle lines, with an extended, sloping stern giving a more sporty look compared with previous Codecasa yachts. Built to Lloyds Class and MCA standards, Family Day has a high tensile steel hull, with an aluminium superstructure.



Fulvio Codecasa, Owner of the Cantieri Navali Codecasa, introduced the launching of M/Y Family Day, describing "her elegant interior design, the very modern navigation and communication equipment, the application of the most updated technologies in order to obtain the most elevated performance standards".



Family Day can sleep 12 guests in seven suites, comprising an owner’s suite and six guest staterooms. The luxury yacht boasts a spacious and contemporary interior, designed by architects Anna Maria and Franco Della Dole, which holds satin rosewoods and light coloured leather upholstery.



Key features onboard Family Day are the dining room, which occupies the whole area on the bridge deck usually dedicated to the bridge lounge, and an elevator, which connects all five levels of the yacht from top tank deck to the sundeck.

Motor yacht Family Day can achieve a range of 5,000nm at a speed of 12 knots and a top speed of 17 knots via two powerful HP Caterpillar 3516B Engines. She is also fitted with Quantum anchor zero speed stabilizers.

After the launch of M/Y Family Day, the same slipway at the Codecasa shipyard will be occupied by a 50m motor yacht due for completion in summer 2011, with another 65m superyacht heading for the water on 5th June.