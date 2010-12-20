Fathom is a stunning superyacht with genuine style and a unique design, built in Turkey in 2007 by Miss Tor Yachts and Sea Dreams ltd. The announcement of her significant price reduction has come as a statement of great value for money, offering any new owner comfort, style and sophistication alongside ample space and a contemporary interior styling from Zeff Designs.

Built and designed for entertainment, just one of Fathom’s attractive features is her integrated sound systems throughout – either for relaxing to ambient music in the day or enjoying live entertainment in the evening. Fathom also offers owners the fantastic addition of underwater cameras, allowing you to view under the water from any TV onboard.

Fathom is a superyacht that can comfortably accommodate 8 guests in 4 well appointed cabins, consisting of a principle owner’s cabin, VIP cabin and two additional guest cabins, one with a double bed and one with twin beds.

Superyacht Fathom is now at a listed asking price of €15,000,000 – available for sale with Monaco based brokerage house, Mysea.