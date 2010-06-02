Superyacht Florida launched by Icon Yachts
Icon Yachts launched the 62.5m motor yacht Florida on 27th May 2010. The superyacht features exterior styling by Tim Heywood, with naval architecture by Jouke Van Der Baan and interior design by Redman Whitely Dixon.
M/Y Florida is the second yacht to launch from Dutch shipyard following the launch of motor yacht Icon. M/Y Icon, which launched in 2009, features exterior styling by Redman Whiteley Dixon and an interior by Dutch company Studio Linse.
M/Y Florida is a 62.5m displacement superyacht, constructed with a strong but elegant steel hull. Each Icon superyacht is constructed with the same platform, optimised to the highest potential; utilising the same hull shape below the waterline, propulsion system, machinery and crew spaces. The procedure results in shorter construction times, more efficiency and a more cost-effective operation.
Superyacht Midlandia, the third project from Icon Yachts, is due to launch later this year and holds a sleek steel hull and aluminium superstructure, measuring 62m. Like M/Y Florida, Jouke Van Der Baan is responsible for M/Y Midlandia’s naval architecture.She will also feature exterior styling from Redman Whiteley Dixon Ltd and interior design by Cristiano Gatto Design.