M/Y Florida is the second yacht to launch from Dutch shipyard following the launch of motor yacht Icon. M/Y Icon, which launched in 2009, features exterior styling by Redman Whiteley Dixon and an interior by Dutch company Studio Linse.



M/Y Florida is a 62.5m displacement superyacht, constructed with a strong but elegant steel hull. Each Icon superyacht is constructed with the same platform, optimised to the highest potential; utilising the same hull shape below the waterline, propulsion system, machinery and crew spaces. The procedure results in shorter construction times, more efficiency and a more cost-effective operation.



Superyacht Midlandia, the third project from Icon Yachts, is due to launch later this year and holds a sleek steel hull and aluminium superstructure, measuring 62m. Like M/Y Florida, Jouke Van Der Baan is responsible for M/Y Midlandia’s naval architecture.She will also feature exterior styling from Redman Whiteley Dixon Ltd and interior design by Cristiano Gatto Design.