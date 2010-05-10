Read online now
Superyacht Flying Eagle for sale with CNI

By K. Evans

The 48m superyacht Flying Eagle is for sale with brokerage firm Camper & Nicholsons International. Custom built in 2005 by Dutch shipyard Bloemsma Van Breeman, M/Y Flying Eagle features exterior and interior styling by Reymond Langton Design, with naval architecture by Vripack Naval Architects.

M/Y Flying Eagle sports a modern exterior, with generous sunbathing areas and a large sundeck Jacuzzi. Reymond Langton Design created an elegant and spacious interior onboard Flying Eagle, with large principle rooms and higher than usual headroom.

The rooms onboard Flying Eagle offer a modern design with clean, sharp lines; Art Deco accents and a neutral colour scheme. Generous living and entertainment areas include the light and airy main saloon and the full-beam upper saloon, which offers a relaxed atmosphere and fantastic views.

M/Y Flying Eagle was built to Lloyd’s and MCA classification and can sleep 10 guests in five cabins. Accommodation comprises a full-beam owner’s suite with oversized windows, study and a full-beam bathroom, and four stylish guest suites on the lower deck, which offer high-quality entertainment centres.

Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, motor yacht Flying Eagle can reach a top speed of 16 knots and cruises comfortably at 14 knots with a transatlantic range of 4,000 nautical miles.

