Factoría Naval Marín is a shipyard, with a young and contemporary yacht division, focussed on the construction of unique vessels; with four yachts currently under construction, ranging from 40 to 60 metres.

Hull number Y 104, now named ‘Follow Me V’, has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with exterior lines designed by Reymond Langton from London.

The timeless interior was designed by Design Studio Spadolini from Italy. Throughout the interior Spadolini has used cherry wood combined with cream lacquered panels and precious marbles.