Four Aces (ex Allegro, Andiamo) underwent a major refit in 2010 and stands as a meticulously maintained superyacht ready for sale at a reduced price of $34,900,000.

Measuring 55.8m (183’), Four Aces holds a huge interior volume with 6 cabins accommodating up to 14 guests and the ability to hold a helicopter on board for the owner who craves a stylish entry.

Four Aces was built for an original owner with impeccable taste who spent what was necessary to upgrade the yacht to the highest levels so that any inspection of the Four Aces will show that this is Benetti's finest work.

Every conceivable upgrade has been included in the yacht and the yacht is fully found and ready to go sailing with her new owner.