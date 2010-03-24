The recent Abu Dhabi and Dubai Boat Shows proved that doors were opening in the Gulf region due to an increasing demand for the superyacht lifestyle. Regional partner to IYC and Trinity Yachts, Sheik Mubarak Al-Suwaiket spoke at the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show, highlighting the opportunity for fractional ownership in the Gulf.

IYC have stated that discussions are currently underway to establish sales of the ownership scheme through a range of luxury superyachts, including the Allure Shadow - the 67m shadow yacht.

The superyacht was designed as a sports/utility vessel to harbour all the toys and tender necessary for the ultimate cruise, such as a heli-deck with a large hangar, on deck pool, cinema, gym, games room and a sky lounge with panoramic views. She also holds six luxurious staterooms with balconies that can happily accommodate twelve guests.

The Fractional Ownership scheme was designed for an owner to take the opportunity to buy a share in the yacht at a fraction of the price of sole ownership with the price including residence, food and all of the direct and indirect expenses incurred on the cruise.

Yacht Plus is the firm who pioneered the fractional ownership scheme, introducing the method as a recession-friendly alternative to owning a superyacht.

Yacht Plus are in the process of building a fleet specially designed for the ownership scheme, offering an identical range of superyachts dotted across the world. Two of these are already on the water, designed by Lord Norman Foster, The 41m Ocean Emerald and Ocean Pearl, soon to be joined by the Ocean Sapphire.