Motor yacht Framura 2 (Hull F 72) offers spacious living areas thanks to increased dimensions, compared with the Codecasa 35s and 41s.

Framura 2’s interior design is by AnnaMaria and Franco Della Role in collaboration with Margherita Gozzi. The result is a classic yet modern and simple feel with a sophisticated colour scheme. Dark wengé floors in the spacious saloon and in the lower deck owner and guest areas contrast with the light ivory leather used for ceilings, sidewalls and furnishings.

The crew quarters onboard Framura 2 are situated in the aft area, allowing more comfort and volume throughout the yacht.

Out on the yacht’s sundeck there is a second helm station, a sofa, a generous sunbathing area and an alfresco dining table, which seats up to ten guests. M/Y Framura 2 also carries a 6.26m Castoldi Tender in the garage.

M/Y Framura 2 is powered by three MTU engines, developing 2400 HP each, plus by two waterjets KaMeWa 71 S 3 and one booster KaMeWa 63 B 3. M/Y Framura is the first Codecasa superyacht to use a new model of Australian gyrostabilizers, able to greatly increase comfort whilst at anchor.