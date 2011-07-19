Framura 2 was the first ever 45s superyacht to emerge from the Codecasa shipyard in 2010 and was based on the design of the popular 41s and 35s models from the Italian shipyard.

Featuring a stylish and contemporary exterior design, Framura 2 is powered by three MTU 16V 2000 engines, enabling her to reach an impressive top speed of 32 knots and maintain a cruising speed of 28 knots.

Other new features include revolutionary gyrostabilizers and a sunroof in the aft cockpit alongside a modern interior and an award-winning internal layout.

Now available for sale with YCO, M/Y Framura 2 is available for an asking price of €18,500,000.