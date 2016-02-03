Read online now
Superyacht Freefall Launches From AMELS Shipyard

By Ben Roberts

Moran Yacht & Ship has announced the launch of the highly anticipated 74 metre AMELS superyacht Project Freefall.

Currently located at the outfitting quay at the AMELS Shipyard in Vlissingen, this Tim Heywood designed superyacht is a reflection of the LIMITED EDITIONS evolution.

Superyacht Freefall is the largest yacht launched at the yard in over a decade and the first of the LIMITED EDITIONS AMELS 242 design.

Moran Yacht & Ship sold the project and the brokerage firm’s new construction team has been onboard since the beginning to oversee the build. Delivery is scheduled for this Spring.

