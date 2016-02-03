Currently located at the outfitting quay at the AMELS Shipyard in Vlissingen, this Tim Heywood designed superyacht is a reflection of the LIMITED EDITIONS evolution.

Superyacht Freefall is the largest yacht launched at the yard in over a decade and the first of the LIMITED EDITIONS AMELS 242 design.

Moran Yacht & Ship sold the project and the brokerage firm’s new construction team has been onboard since the beginning to oversee the build. Delivery is scheduled for this Spring.