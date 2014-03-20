Superyacht Galatea Enters Sea Trials

On March 4th and 5th, in perfect sea conditions, Galatea achieved the impressive speed of 29.7 knots: 2.2 knots above the contractual speed.

Powered by twin 3,800 HP MTU engines and equipped with gyro stabilisers, Galatea is the first in a new breed of Heesen superyachts. She derives from the very successful 37 metre class, of which 10 have been built, so her pedigree is clearly excellent.

With her perfectly designed all-aluminium semi-displacement hull, Galatea is the incarnation of Heesen DNA: powerful performance, uncompromising interior design and peerless Dutch construction.

Heesen Yachts have also informed us that Galatea will be delivered to her Owners by the end of March 2014.