Launched to high acclaim in 1997 by Perini Navi, this 52m Twin Screw Bermudian Ketch is the yacht which re-wrote the book for large flybridge sailing yachts.

“Simply put, she raised the standard for all sailing yachts to come,” says her YPI Sales & New Construction broker, Matt Albert.

With a beam of 11.4m, Galaxia can comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests in complete luxury across five spacious staterooms.

“There are not many modern yachts in the world about which so much has been said when it comes to the experience of being on board,” says Head of YPI Charter, Fiona Maureso. “Galaxia is, however, most certainly one. All cabins are en-suite; the Owner’s Suite even includes its own Jacuzzi. There is a lot of clean deck space for dining and sunbathing and she offers a superb cocktail area forward, Jacuzzi on the flybridge, elegant aft-deck dining, a mini gym and all the toys and tenders you could need for an amazing time on board.”

Galaxia was completely refitted in 2006-7 and now holds the very latest entertainment and communications systems.

“We are very proud to have Galaxia back in both our charter and brokerage fleets,” concludes Matt.

Exclusively for sale and charter with Yachting Partners International, Galaxia is listed for sale at an asking price of $22,000,000 and will be available for charter this summer season from €140,000 per week.