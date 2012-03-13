Launched in 2005, Galaxy is the debut product from Benetti’s Livorno shipyard which will be cruising the Western Mediterranean this summer. After returning to the Mediterranean last summer after circumnavigating the globe, Galaxy has spent the winter in the shipyard to ensure that she is in absolutely pristine, charter ready condition for summer 2012.

Superb interior design by Stefano Natucci compliments her sleek, Italian-built steel and aluminium superstructure which features six cabins and can accommodate up to 12 guests. Elegant yet comfortable interiors define that inimitable sense of superyacht living whilst offering spacious guest areas all enveloped in exotic woods, stone and leather. Highlights of the yacht’s design include the all-level glass elevator and the full-beam owner’s suite which covers two floors and includes his and hers bathrooms and a salon with panoramic views.

What’s more, her sophisticated interior has a skylounge corner bar, an electronically-controlled glass paneled dining room which offers guests 180◦ views of the ocean, a 70 bottle wine cellar and elegant Burma team parquet flooring complemented by geometric furniture.

For those that require only the best in entertainment, Galaxy boats a games table, home cinema with 42” plasma screen and a jaw-dropping 72” retractable screen with projector as well as an on-deck air-conditioned gymnasium and Jacuzzi with wrap-around glass windows and its own lift access.

Coupled with Y.CO’s ethics of experience, enviable track-record and additional client services, guests looking to charter Galaxy will receive a flawless experience on a timeless superyacht.