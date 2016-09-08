This 37.5-metre Majesty 122 superyacht is powered by twin Caterpillar C32 engines, and complies with RINA Commercial Yacht Charter Class and Cayman Islands MCA LY3 standards. The raw power behind the yacht finally had the chance to reach top speeds and experience the open water for the first time, in what was to be a complete success.

Since the yacht was built specifically for the Australian charter market, it also adheres to Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) Class 2C, 1E and 1D Commercial Vessel Survey regulations.

With stunning exterior and interior styling courtesy the Gulf Craft Design Studio, the Majesty 122, Ghost II offers luxurious accommodation for up to 12 guests across five en suite staterooms, features a jet black gel coat hull, and will be delivered with a metallic silver superstructure.. The superyacht will be based in Sydney and offered for charter on the East Coast of Australia.

The Majesty 122 (M/Y Ghost II) has unrivalled lounging areas for entertaining, including two decks with lavish interiors, an extended balcony and a spacious fly-bridge. The superyacht also offers a fully equipped galley, and a garage able to house a Castoldi 16-foot tender and jet ski.