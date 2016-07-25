Tailored to her Mexican client’s specifications by H2 Yacht Design and the Bilgin team in conjunction with Unique Yacht Design, Giaola-Lu is a custom 46.8 metre superyacht which focuses on style, comfort and elegance.

Giaola-Lu was berthed for sea trials and final interior arrangements before her new owners arrived in Istanbul to embark on their maiden voyage. The client input on board surrounded the layout of family living, dedicated to spending time together by the water and in expertly styled surroundings.

“Giaola-Lu and the team became immediately a part of our client’s family” says Yildirim Bilgen, Bigin Yachts Senior Sales Manager. “Together they worked out the final details of the transfer. They said that they were more than happy to see the dedicated efforts of our team and showed their gratitude in a very nice way, by calling the team back on board just after delivery to give them small presents.”

Not only stylish, but high-tech as one of the defining features on board is the network that allows those on board to control the sound system, climate controls, lighting, curtains, televisions and cameras via a mobile application.