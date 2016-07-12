Stretching across three decks with a 7.8 metre beam, Gipsy was commissioned by an experienced Italian owner who requested an aluminium yacht, customised to fit his lifestyle on the water.

This customisation came with enhanced living space on board, with a customised layout providing attention on certain areas to create a modern lifestyle on the water to match the yacht’s contemporary exterior; all designed by the Tommaso Spadolini design office.

The main deck is completely dedicated to daily activities, covering everything from spending time with family and friends to business entertainment. On board, design elements such as a movie theatre, full beam dining area with a number of fully furnished service areas such as galley and pantry to make the most of meals together.

The four VIP cabins, with twin and double beds, boast en-suite on the lower deck while the full owner’s deck upper offers exclusive views and complete privacy. This is a concept being relaunched by experienced owners, who require a more intimate relationship with the sea.