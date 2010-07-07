Superyacht Glaze (ex; Lady Michelle) was built by Trinity Yachts in 2007 to complete ABS specification, the fully MCA compliant, 49m tri-deck offers comfortable accommodation for up to 12 guests in five luxurious cabins.

Her YPI Charter manager, Carine Zanotti, said “Glaze is an exceptionally comfortable and spacious yacht … She is equipped with Quantum Zero Speed stabilisers for increased steadiness and comfort under any weather, whether at sea or in port. In addition to her cabin sizes, the amount of space Glaze offers guests for activities and dining is unbeatable. She has kept all the charm and success of her former incarnation as Lady Michelle and added to it.”

Having begun her charter season, Glaze now offers charter guests an array of features including panoramic sky lounge, a vast sundeck sporting an enormous sun pad, Jacuzzi and a bar/grill for dining al fresco. A large covered exterior deck also offers shaded and cool dining for 12 guests, ideal for entertaining.

Carine Zanotti adds “She also has a large swimming platform at the stern with two staircases leading to the main deck…and a variety of water toys including wave runners, kayaks, wake board and towables offer guests a wide range of activities and sports.”

Glaze holds the ability to reach a speed of 19 knots, cruising comfortably at 15 knots, whilst maintaining high levels of comfort.

Glaze also benefits from an experienced and international crew of nine,” adds Carine, “lead by Captain Thomas Gurr all of whom will ensure guests get the very best out of their time on board.”

For information on chartering Superyacht Glaze through Yachting Partners International, click here.