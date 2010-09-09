Launched by Feadship in March earlier this year, Superyacht Go is part of the fantastic SL39 semi-custom series. Go is a stunning full displacement world cruiser with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with luxurious interior and a distinctive Feadship exterior design by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Superyacht Go was the third superyacht to join the SL39 fleet, following Ocean Mercury, launched in 2009, and Kathleen Anne which was launched in 2009. Albeit part of a semi-custom fleet, Go combines the proven Feadship design below the water and a completely custom superyacht above.

She will be presented at the Monaco Yacht Show by YCO, having only recently reduced her price by 2 million euro’s, listing a new asking price of €25,500,000.