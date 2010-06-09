The full displacement world cruiser has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure styled by De Voogt Naval Architects.

The superyacht's interior design was the work of the award-winning FPA Architects, featuring pure luxury alongside the ability to accommodate for 10 guests in five stylish cabins. There is also space for six crew onboard.

“Go is the ultimate in cutting edge design and styling,” explains her YPI Broker Eric Althaus. "Her interior is bright and spacious and there is a rich peaceful feel about her which is only to be expected when you have people like Dominique Kieffer and Barend van Egmond designing the fabrics and lighting.”

YPI Broker Will Allen added: “Flexibility is another key to the success of Go. She uses a very smart layout with bright spaces - and oversized windows and glass doors aft deck provide some amazing views. Every thought has gone into helping the owner and guests really capitalise on an ‘outdoor-in’ lifestyle.”

Powered by dual MTU 12V2000M engines, motor yacht Go cruises comfortably at 12 knots, reaching a top speed of up to 14 knots whilst maintaining a high level of comfort.

Superyacht Go was recently launched by Feadship, click here to read about the launch of superyacht Go.



M/Y Go GO is listed for sale through YPI Brokerage with an asking price of EUR€27,500,000.