This impressive Feadship motor yacht was originally delivered to her owners in 1986, sporting classic lines and custom exterior styling from De Voogt Naval Architects.

Since her delivery, Golden Rule underwent an extensive refit in 2005/2006 and also benefitted from a few minor technical upgrades last year.

Superyacht Golden Rule holds luxuriously styled interiors from Glade Johnson Design and offers perfect relaxation spaces with great attention to detail.

This classic superyacht is capable of accommodating 13 guests in five well-appointed cabins; consisting one master, one VIP, three twin cabins and three pullman berths.

Available for sale with Denison Yacht Sales, superyacht Golden Rule has now undergone a $750,000 price reduction and stands for sale at a new asking price of $5,500,000.