Thanks to the photography of Onne van der Wal, Perini Navi Group has shared photos of her passing by the Statue of the Liberty and heading to Manhattan, where she will start her summer program that includes the North-Eastern coast of the US followed by a grand Atlantic crossing. Her initial destination will be a cruise in the Scandinavian seas before making her way down to the Mediterranean waters.

Following on the success of her two predecessors, the often-awarded 50m Exuma and the 55m Galileo G, Grace E features the same hull and superstructure design elements that characterize the series and assures efficient and extreme long range navigation with her unique propulsion characteristics.

Grace E features an advanced new generation diesel-electric propulsion system with two Azipod fixed pitch propellers by ABB. The system not only allows for major achievements in fuel and power consumption, long range and efficiency but also permits remarkably low noise & vibration results.