Superyacht Graceful Delivered by Blohm+Voss

Graceful was fitted out both inside and out by Blohm+Voss working alongside the owner's representatives under the lead of Capt. Alexander Mozhayskiy. A unique, close-cooperation model was developed at the start of the project, thereby optimising the decision-making process, minimising delays and facilitating a unique scheduling system. This led to a very fast build time overall for a yacht of this size, quality and level of complexity.

Representing the ultimate in quality, engineering and yachting innovations, Graceful boasts design from the award-winning H2 Design Studio in London, widely recognised as one of the most technically competent design teams in the yacht world.

One of the many reasons why the owner decided to have the yacht completed by Blohm+Voss was the unique and complex equipment and design characteristics – one of which is a 15 x 3m indoor pool, which can be converted to a dance floor by raising the pool floor. In addition to a separate owner’s area on two floors with a beach door terrace for direct access to the sea, the yacht has two VIP and three guest suites for a further 10 guests. The accommodation areas are equipped with the most modern audio and video equipment. One of the outstanding features in the silhouette of this yacht is its exceptional helicopter landing area enabling a comfortable arrival and departure for the owner and guests.

The three days of sea trials, which took place at the beginning of April 2014, proved the extraordinary performance of this yacht. All contractual specifications were either reached or exceeded.

Graceful offers extremely generous spaces both inside and out, her engineering is exceptional, her striking hull and fluid exterior lines are instantly recognisable and she hides a rich, elegant interior with exquisite detailing. Now heading south, Graceful is set to take enter the global yachting elite, turning heads for many decades to come.