Launched in 2009 and based on the lines of the highly successful Windrose of Amsterdam, the 47.4m Gweilo offers comfortable, performance cruising and features and elegant, Asian-inspired interior.

“She is brand new to the charter market,” says her YPI Charter brokern Andrea Pothier. “And she comes with all the charm you expect from a yacht built to follow the lines of the class Windrose whilst at the same time enjoying a luxurious interior that will appeal to a wide range of charterers.”

Offering the highest in comfort for guests, the yacht was designed by the award-winning Dykstra & Partners and built in Turkey by the Mengi Yay shipyard. “She provides accommodation for six to eight guests in three en-suite cabins,” adds Andrea, “and she is run by an experienced crew of seven, headed by British captain Mark Welch.”

Gweilo will be available for charter this summer in Croatia, Greece and Turkey.