Superyacht H20me Reborn as 'Blade'

Superyacht H20me, one of the most distinctive vessels on the water, has now re-emerged from an extensive refit project as superyacht Blade; featuring a striking blue hull colour with chrome finish, white superstructure and a completely refurbished interior by Michela Reverberi.

Guy Booth, Captain of Blade, commented, “The day we launched, the Captain from a well-known Feadship moored close by came past in his tender and asked ‘How many yachts are there in this fleet, because I saw one of her sister-ships last year in Italy’… he genuinely could not believe that Blade was in fact the very same, one-of-a-kind yacht.”

“The transformation makes it very hard to believe,” continues Guy. “We came to Monaco Marine in early December and took to the interior with chain saws, cro-bars, and very big hammers, stripping her completely back to a bare aluminium shell. The hull and propulsion plant in this yacht are amazing, but the new owner had different tastes, different requirements, and a very bold vision of what he wanted.”

“Having only seen her twice (briefly), the owner gave his instructions for us to not only change the interior design and layout, exterior colours, layout and facilities, but also perform enormous structural and machinery changes throughout the entire vessel. What we have now is far, far, better than when she was new. Technology aboard is next-generation in every part of the boat.”

“Completely new guest areas and crew accommodation, new galley and crew mess, all new bridge systems, navigation, monitoring and control systems, completely new air conditioning system throughout, installation of three Seakeepers gyroscopic stabilisers, an elevator, a new crane and central hydraulic systems, huge custom tenders by Castoldi and Vaudrey Miller, absolute luxury, bespoke interior fittings, and an over-the-top entertainment system. The paint job is nothing like I have ever seen on any other yacht, and I’m certain it will turn heads wherever she goes. The list goes on and on.”

“The project has been a truly international affair with teams from Germany, France, Holland, New Zealand, the UK and Italy, and the team-spirit has been a great thing to be a part of. All aspects of our programme – styling, financial management, crew placement, refit management and charter listing is handled by Nakhimov Yachts of Monaco, and I have to say that this ‘re-build’ would not have been possible without their single-minded drive to see that the owner of M/Y Blade receives a yacht that is truly something remarkable.”

I was truly impressed with the sleek, contemporary exterior styling of H20me when she was first launched, and after venturing onboard the yacht at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show, I can say that I am greatly looking forward to seeing the changes as more details emerge regarding one of the most interesting refit projects of the year.