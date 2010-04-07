The 31.50 metre Happy Day was built by the world renowned Italian Shipyard Benetti in 1969. The superyacht took on a new luxury interior by Fréderic Méchiche and new powerful machinery after a major refit in 2005.

Happy Day can comfortably accommodate eight guests in four cabins with ample space over all three decks and space for four crew members.

The listing price of Superyacht Happy Day was €1,995,000.

