Superyacht Harle is part of the well known Feadship F45 Vantage Fleet, built in 2007 with a simple but sophisticated design which has given the series its popularity. Measuring 44.65m, Harle is the second in line of the F45 Vantage series, sister ship to Space, TV and Sirius.

Many years of professional experience and knowledge were brought together during the design process of this superyacht, resulting in excellent engineering and superb performance.

Featuring an interior styling from Sinot Yacht Design, Superyacht Harle is perfect for the charter market as she offers everything a guest could want. Guests will have the opportunity to stay in the master and guest staterooms on the main deck, enjoy the yachts open feel and the flexible interior and exterior spaces.

Able to accommodate 10/12 guests in 5 staterooms alongside another 2 in a private office. Harle has been signed for charter with Northrop & Johnson and will be available in the Caribbean and Mediterranean in 2011. For more information please contact the broker.